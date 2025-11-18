Azerbaijan and Pakistan strengthen ties with ASAN Khidmet initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on November 18, 2025, Trend reports, via ASAN Khidmet.

During the discussions, extensive deliberations were conducted regarding the ongoing efforts to establish an ASAN Khidmat center in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The Pakistani minister expressed sincere appreciation to Azerbaijan for its support in the establishment of the center, emphasizing that further ASAN Khidmat centers would be inaugurated in other regions of Pakistan once the pilot center becomes operational.

On September 10, 2025, a cooperation agreement was signed in Islamabad, with the participation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, between the governments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The agreement focused on the implementation of the ASAN Khidmat model in Pakistan.

Additionally, the delegation was introduced to the activities of various Azerbaijani initiatives, including the ASAN Khidmat center, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, ABAD, Bilim Bakı, the ASAN Innovative Development Center, and the Mobile ASAN Service.

