Alban-Udi icmasının nümayəndələri Xudavəng monastırını ziyarət ediblər (FOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi religious community visited the Khudavang monastery complex, located in the Kalbajar District, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit, members of the community held services in the church located on the monastery grounds, prayed, and lit candles.

Rafig Danakari, Deputy Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community, told reporters that representatives of the community have been visiting the Khudavang Monastery annually since 2020.

He noted that during this time, members of the Albanian-Udi community have visited various ancient monasteries and churches located in the liberated territories, as well as the Agdam Juma Mosque.

Danakari emphasized that holding religious services in the Udi language is of great significance.

“These churches are the heritage of the Azerbaijani people; they are cultural treasures belonging to the Azerbaijani people. All religious sites and centers in Azerbaijan have their owners. It is the Azerbaijani people,” he emphasized.

Community member Romen Callati said that since 2020, they have been regularly organizing visits to religious and historical sites in the liberated territories.

According to him, during each visit, they pray for the souls of the martyrs, honor their memory, and light candles.

“The heritage of Caucasian Albania is not only the heritage of the Udi people, but also the shared heritage of Azerbaijan as a whole. Thank God, we are able to freely visit these territories and offer our prayers,” Callati noted.