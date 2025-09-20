Bosnia, U.S. forge path for Euro-Atlantic goals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, met with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, John Ginkel, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Konaković expressed gratitude for the continuous assistance and support that the United States, as the country’s most important partner, provides to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He expressed hope that the two countries will continue to work together and contribute to the development of friendly relations in areas of mutual interest. He emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina remains committed to European and Euro-Atlantic integration as well as to implementing reforms.

The meeting also covered the current political situation in the country and security challenges. The importance of maintaining security and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina was highlighted as a prerequisite for stronger economic development and attracting investments. In this context, the country’s energy potential through joint projects and strategic initiatives was emphasized.

Chargé d’Affaires Ginkel confirmed the United States’ commitment to maintaining and deepening cooperation and partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina in all fields.