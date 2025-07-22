Uzbekistan’s new appliance factory set to revolutionize regional exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. The home appliance plant in Uzbekistan's Zaamin district of Jizzakh province is expected to reach an annual output of $320 million and exports of $140 million, Trend reports.

Finished products from the industrial park will be shipped to over 15 countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and others.

This information was voiced during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the new plant.

Uzbekistan holds substantial potential in this sector. The President has set a strategic objective to develop new products under national brands and position Uzbekistan as a regional hub for electrical engineering. The Zaamin facility is a cornerstone of this vision.

The complex, established as a branch of the Navoi Industrial Park, spans 80 hectares and represents a total investment of $150 million. The factory’s annual production capacity will reach 1 million units of household appliances and components, including washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, and water heaters. The product lineup will feature around 100 different items, with localization levels projected to hit 70 percent.

To swiftly respond to evolving market demands, the factory will house its press mold production workshop and a state-of-the-art logistics center to optimize product delivery.

Moreover, the industrial park plans to initiate production of plastic components to support enterprises within the JSC Uzavtosanoat group.