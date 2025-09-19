Uzbekistan’s solar and wind energy set for major growth, PwC says

Uzbekistan is rapidly transforming its energy landscape, with renewable capacity set to skyrocket from 1 GW in 2023 to 23.6 GW by 2035. Driven largely by solar and wind power, the country’s ambitious plans aim to outpace regional peers and establish Uzbekistan as a leader in clean energy developmen

