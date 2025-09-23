Kazakhstan, UN sign memorandum on regional SDG center

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the agenda of the ongoing UN General Assembly session, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting the UN and actively promoting its central role in strengthening peace, stability, and sustainable development.

In the presence of both sides, a memorandum was signed to formalize the operation of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.