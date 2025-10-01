Kyrgyzstan implements upward adjustment to mean pension disbursement

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 1. The Kyrgyz government has rolled out a nationwide pension boost, raising the average monthly payment to 11,226 som (around $128), and this initiative, unveiled by the state Social Fund, will lend a helping hand to over 818,700 retirees, necessitating an extra 2.04 billion som from the state budget, Trend reports.

The increase took effect on October 1, coinciding with the Day of the Elderly. It was calculated using a two-tiered mechanism established by a cabinet resolution:

Pension schemes incorporating an insurance element capped at 50,000 som underwent an indexing adjustment of 1.1, thereby guaranteeing a baseline increment of 600 som for this demographic cohort.

For pension disbursements surpassing the threshold of 50,000 som, the augmentation was constrained to a maximum of 5,000 som.

Subsequent to the recalibration, the baseline aggregate pension, encompassing governmental augmentations, has been established at 7,100 som. The statutory threshold for retirement is established at 58 years for the female demographic and 63 years for the male demographic.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marat Imankulov framed the pension hike as part of a broader strategy to enhance social protections for the elderly. The initiative also includes an expansion of free social services and recreational facilities, alongside the ongoing development of a support network featuring gerontological centers and palliative and psychological care services.

