Azerbaijan's Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise with defense minister's tasks (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Under the current year's training plan, a live-fire tactical exercise on Maritime Energy Infrastructure Protection was held in the Navy, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the Command Control Point of the exercise, where he received briefings from senior commanders on the progress and outcomes of each phase of the operation.

The focus of the exercise, which involved the Navy's combat, combat support, and supply ships, as well as Naval Special Forces and Marine Infantry units, is to improve the command staff's practical skills in operational decision-making and the application of forces in extreme situations.

According to the training plan, participating units executed a range of activities designed to protect and secure energy infrastructure located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Tactical elements were also successfully implemented in both daytime and nighttime settings, on the coast and on islands, to detect temporary bases of the imaginary enemy and to destroy terrorist groups by special operations.

High levels of professionalism were demonstrated during search and rescue operations and the simulated evacuation of a damaged naval vessel.

The focus of the live-fire tactical exercise is controlling ships in sophisticated conditions, organizing interoperability between naval forces and assets, and improving coordination and joint activities.

The Minister of Defense, who was watching the progress of the exercise, positively assessed the professionalism of the personnel and the implementation of the tasks set and gave relevant instructions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel