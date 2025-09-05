Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan sets revised trial date for Armenians facing grave allegations

Politics Materials 5 September 2025 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sets revised trial date for Armenians facing grave allegations
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The next public hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes against Azerbaijan, has been announced, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more