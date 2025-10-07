OTS+ is planned to be created at OTS summit in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will take place today in Azerbaijan, is expected to adopt a decision on creating the OTS+ format to promote cooperation with countries that are not members of the organization, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said, Trend reports.

“In addition, a decision will be made to expand cooperation within our organization. The new OTS+ format will enable collaboration with third countries,” he said.

Omuraliev reminded that only countries where Turkic languages have official status can become members of the OTS. According to the Secretary General, security issues have been a key topic of previous summits and will remain an important subject at the upcoming one.

“However, this time the main focus will be on the economy. The economic agenda includes transport, logistics, and infrastructure connectivity — all of which are strategic areas for our member states,” Omuraliev noted.