Azerbaijani, Omani foreign ministers hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ A tête-à-tête meeting took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote it in a post on its official X page.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level dialogue and reciprocal visits to further strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Oman.

The sides discussed new areas of cooperation in the economic, trade, humanitarian, and cultural fields.

A key highlight of the meeting was the official opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Muscat. It was noted that this step will serve as an important new impetus for the development of relations between the two countries.

Both parties praised the fruitful cooperation within the framework of the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In addition, the importance of close collaboration within major upcoming high-level events such as the OIC Summit and the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, was underscored.