UNESCO lists two more Azerbaijani monuments on Tentative World Heritage List (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The 47th session of the World Heritage Committee is taking place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris (France) from July 6 through 16, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

According to the agenda of the session, the nomination documents submitted to the Tentative List of World Heritage were discussed on July 11.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the sites “Ancient City of Gabala” and “Historical, Cultural and Natural Complex of Gamigaya and Goygol” submitted by Azerbaijan were included in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage.

Gamiigaya, located in Ordubad district, in the watershed of Zangezur range, at an altitude of 3725 meters, is one of the oldest examples of Azerbaijani culture. This area attracts attention with the richest rock paintings belonging to different stages of the Bronze Age, Iron Age, and Middle Ages.

The historical sources indicate that ancient Gabala, which has played an important role in the economic, political, and cultural life of Azerbaijan since the 4th century B.C. and is mentioned in written sources from the 1st century A.D., was the first capital of Caucasian Albania. This city, which has a history of about 2,500 years, has long been one of the important political, economic, and trade centers of the region.

The necessary scientific and organizational work will be continued for the future inscription of both monuments on the UNESCO World Heritage List.