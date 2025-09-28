Opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games kicks off in Ganja (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games began in Ganja, Trend reports.

At the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan’s flag was carried by karateka Asiman Gurbanli and taekwondo fighter Zemfira Hasanzade.

The tournament began on September 26 and has brought together 1,624 athletes and 2,337 delegates from 13 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by 340 athletes, followed by Russia with 262, Uzbekistan with 254, Belarus with 240, Kazakhstan with 147, Tajikistan with 144, Kyrgyzstan with 126, Turkmenistan with 48, Türkiye with 38, Cuba with 11, Kuwait with 6, and Oman with 4. Pakistan is also taking part with 4 athletes.

The 3rd CIS Games will continue until October 8, with the closing ceremony set to take place at Ganja City Stadium.

