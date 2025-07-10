Uzbekistan, China fast-track transport co-op with UTK Logistics initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. The opening ceremony of the joint venture between Uzbekistan and China UTK International Logistics Co. Ltd was held in Beijing, Trend reports.

The company was established through a partnership between JSC Uztemiryulcontainer and Xinjiang Union of Railway International Logistics Co. Ltd.

The event was attended by top officials, including the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Ilkhom Makhkamov, and Hou Yong, Deputy Mayor of the People’s Government of Urumqi City. Also, the meeting was attended by Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekistan Railways, Mirziyod Mirhamidov, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uztemiryulcontainer, alongside other senior representatives from both sides.

Speakers emphasized the strategic significance of the new enterprise in strengthening transport and logistics cooperation between China and Uzbekistan. Both parties expressed strong confidence that UTK International Logistics will become a key driver in expanding mutual freight transportation.

The company’s headquarters will be located in Urumqi, with primary activities including cargo consolidation, securing subsidies from China, and the development of multimodal transportation routes along the China–Central Asia corridor and its reverse direction.

Following the completion of all necessary legal formalities, UTK International Logistics Co. Ltd plans to promptly commence dispatching the first container trains on the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan route.

The establishment of UTK International Logistics marks a significant milestone toward deeper integration of transport systems between the two countries and reinforces Uzbekistan’s role as a critical logistics hub in the region.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.