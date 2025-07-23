Uzbekistan, Afghanistan deepen ties on security, trade, and transportation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. Bahodir Kurbanov, head of Uzbekistan’s State Security Service (SSS), met with Afghanistan’s Intelligence Chief, Abdul Haq Wasiq, in Kabul to discuss critical issues including the inviolability of state borders, counterterrorism efforts, drug trafficking, and regional stability, Trend reports.

Both sides highlighted their ongoing commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and stressed the importance of fully integrating Afghanistan into the international community. They also noted active bilateral negotiations in key sectors such as energy, trade, and transportation.

In addition to the talks with Wasiq, Kurbanov held separate meetings with Afghanistan’s Minister of Defense, Yakub, and Minister of Interior, Hakkani.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan signed a Trilateral Framework Agreement to conduct a feasibility study for the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway. This major infrastructure project aims to boost regional trade, support Afghanistan’s economic recovery, and open new access routes to global markets through southern ports.