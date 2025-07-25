Uzbekistan and IsDB join forces to advance priority projects

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 25. Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, held a meeting with a delegation led by Ali Khan Muhammad, Regional Director of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and discussed the current state and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Alibek Kazangapov, Project Management Specialist at the IsDB Regional Center in Almaty, Husan Hasanov, IsDB Representative in Uzbekistan, along with other senior officials from both sides.

Particular attention was given to enhancing the effectiveness of joint projects and expanding their scope. Discussions focused on support for initiatives in transport and road infrastructure development, comprehensive and sustainable rural development, and the implementation of socially significant and economically impactful programs.

Special emphasis was placed on the progress of major joint initiatives, including the Sustainable Rural Development Project, Integrated Rural Development Program, and the SERVE project – Strengthening the Economic Resilience of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, improving coordination mechanisms, and enhancing the exchange of ideas to ensure the successful implementation of shared objectives.

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution comprising 57 member countries across four continents. Headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the bank maintains regional hubs in Morocco, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Senegal, along with operational offices in Egypt, Türkiye, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, to effectively manage and implement development programs.