Turkmenistan bids Caspian environmental forum as stepping stone to ecology summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 12. Turkmenistan is strategizing to orchestrate a Caspian Environmental Forum imminently as a precursor to convening a specialized summit of Caspian state leaders to address the ecological challenges facing the sea, Trend reports.

The nation's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov announced this on Tuesday at the “Caspian Sea—the Sea of Friendship and Peace” conference in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

Meredov articulated that a pivotal agenda item for the forum should encompass the diminishing hydrological metrics of the Caspian Sea. During the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov articulated the Caspian Environmental Initiative, advocating for actionable commitments from all coastal states.



Turkmenistan has disseminated a conceptual framework to the other Caspian nations and is currently anticipating responses. Meredov articulated a strong conviction that the document possesses the potential to serve as a foundational framework for enduring multilateral collaboration, ultimately catalyzing strategic initiatives and programs focused on the preservation of the Caspian's ecological integrity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel