Azerbaijan achieves major progress in digital development – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ Azerbaijan has made significant strides in digital development in recent years by implementing e-services, digital systems, and infrastructure, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals in Baku, Osmanov stressed that these achievements have been possible thanks to human capital and resources.

“Let us not forget that the foundation of technology and innovation lies in human talent. Competitions like ICPC bring together the brightest minds from around the world.

I want to address all participants once again. Regardless of today’s results, you represent the digital future of Azerbaijan. You possess the advanced knowledge and skills needed to drive change,” he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel