Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 27.

The official rate for $1 is 578,920 rials, while one euro is valued at 677,496 rials. On September 27, the euro was priced at 656,625 rials.

Currency Rial on September 28 Rial on September 27 1 US dollar USD 578,920 561,694 1 British pound GBP 775,738 752,706 1 Swiss franc CHF 725,479 703,439 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,514 59,618 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,031 56,290 1 Danish krone DKK 90,709 87,966 1 Indian rupee INR 6,529 6,335 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,636 152,946 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,894,300 1,837,679 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,797 187,361 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,108 375,636 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,419 72,196 1 Omani rial OMR 1,502,730 1,460,354 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,274 402,728 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 334,268 323,974 1 South African rand ZAR 33,387 32,350 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,972 13,511 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,932 6,731 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,044 154,312 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,178 42,851 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,882 367,590 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,379 149,785 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,539,681 1,493,867 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,043 434,649 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,043 461,384 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,143 18,572 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,888 395,749 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,358 103,909 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,155 78,740 100 Thai baht THB 1,795,945 1,743,488 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,127 133,036 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,075 398,239 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,530 792,234 1 euro EUR 677,496 656,625 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,387 102,937 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,898 207,523 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,573 33,627 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,622 8,342 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,425 165,930 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,343 330,404 100 Philippine pesos PHP 995,874 966,203 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,006 59,917 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,284 160,650 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,339 3,280

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,451 rials and $1 costs 719,874 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,913 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,906 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,1 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.29-1.32 million rials.

