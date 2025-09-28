Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 28

Economy Materials 28 September 2025 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 27.

The official rate for $1 is 578,920 rials, while one euro is valued at 677,496 rials. On September 27, the euro was priced at 656,625 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 28

Rial on September 27

1 US dollar

USD

578,920

561,694

1 British pound

GBP

775,738

752,706

1 Swiss franc

CHF

725,479

703,439

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,514

59,618

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,031

56,290

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,709

87,966

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,529

6,335

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,636

152,946

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,894,300

1,837,679

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,797

187,361

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,108

375,636

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,419

72,196

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,502,730

1,460,354

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,274

402,728

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

334,268

323,974

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,387

32,350

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,972

13,511

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,932

6,731

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,044

154,312

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,178

42,851

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,882

367,590

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,379

149,785

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,539,681

1,493,867

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,043

434,649

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,043

461,384

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,143

18,572

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,888

395,749

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,358

103,909

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,155

78,740

100 Thai baht

THB

1,795,945

1,743,488

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,127

133,036

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,075

398,239

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,530

792,234

1 euro

EUR

677,496

656,625

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,387

102,937

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,898

207,523

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,573

33,627

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,622

8,342

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,425

165,930

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,343

330,404

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

995,874

966,203

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,006

59,917

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,284

160,650

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,339

3,280

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,451 rials and $1 costs 719,874 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,913 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,906 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,1 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.29-1.32 million rials.

