Tajik Somon Air inks MoU with Shanghai Haizhu to develop aircraft hangar project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 28. Somon Air has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shanghai Haizhu Engineering & Design Group Co., Ltd. to develop a feasibility study for the construction of a new aircraft hangar, Trend reports via Somon Air.

The agreement marks a significant step in enhancing Tajikistan’s aviation infrastructure, with a focus on expanding the airline’s technical capacity for aircraft maintenance.

Shanghai Haizhu Engineering & Design Group, one of China’s top ten construction companies specializing in airport facilities, will bring its expertise in aviation infrastructure design and construction to the project. Founded in 2001, the company has extensive experience in large-scale aviation facility projects and is a leader in the development of airport infrastructure in China.

The partnership aims to improve the aviation sector in Tajikistan, with an emphasis on modernizing aircraft maintenance facilities. During the discussions, both parties explored opportunities for cooperation on broader airport infrastructure development, with particular attention to the design and construction of specialized hangars.

This collaboration is seen as an important milestone for Somon Air, as it looks to upgrade its aviation maintenance capabilities and support the growth of the national airline industry. The project will enhance Tajikistan’s capacity to manage modern aircraft fleets and support the country's growing role in regional air travel.