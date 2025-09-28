BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. This evening, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, the United Nations reimposed sanctions and other restictions pursuant to six UN Security Council Resolutions - 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929 - based on Iran's continuing "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments, Trend reports.

Their reactivation concludes the snapback process initiated on August 28, 2025, in an act of decisive global leadership on the part of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The provisions enumerated in the restored resolutions address the threats posed by Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile, conventioal arms, and destabilizing activities. Notably, they require Iran to suspend uranium enrichment-, heavy water-, and reprocessing-related activities; prohibit Iran from using ballistic missile technology; embargo the export of conventional arms to Iran; reimpose travel bans and global asset freezes on listed individuals and entities; and authorize the seizure of weapons and other prohibited cargo being transferred by Iran to state and non-state actors.

The Security Council's decision on September 19 - reaffirmed on September 26 - to restore these restrictions sends a clear message: the world will not acquiesce to threats and half measures - and tehran will be held to account/

President Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option - a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world. For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation. Absent such a deal, it is incumbent on partners to implement snapback sanctions immediately in order to pressure Iran's leaders to do what is right for their nation, and best for the safety of the world.