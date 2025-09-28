Iran rejects legality of reimposed UN sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the action taken by the three European countries – the UK, Germany, and France – plus the US, misusing the dispute resolution mechanism outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reinstate previously terminated resolutions against Iran, as illegal and unjustified, Trend reports.

It emphasizes that Resolution 2231 and its associated restrictions on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program must be deemed concluded by the scheduled date of October 18, 2025.

The three European countries, under US pressure and provocation, initiated the so-called Snapback mechanism despite their own persistent and significant failure to fulfill JCPOA commitments, amounting to a “gross non-performance,” and have exploited the dispute resolution process.

Meanwhile, they have flagrantly violated international law and the non-proliferation regime, particularly Article 2(4) of the UN Charter by explicitly or implicitly supporting military aggression by Israel and the US against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities governed under the JCPOA and the IAEA safeguards regime.

These actions constitute clear breaches of both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. Like the US, the European parties have acted in bad faith, consistently violating the letter and spirit of the JCPOA and making no genuine effort to resolve disputes.

The attempt to revive terminated resolutions is not only legally baseless and indefensible, but also ethically and logically unacceptable. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was comprehensively addressed in Resolution 2231 and its annex, the JCPOA, and the ten-year timeframe stipulated therein must be considered concluded on October 18, 2025.

The three European countries failed to adhere to the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 during their pursuit of this issue. Operational Paragraph 11 of Resolution 2231 clearly states that the Security Council must “take into account the views of the relevant states.” It is regrettable that, despite the clear positions of other JCPOA members – specifically Iran, China, and the Russian Federation – the Council President, under pressure from the European trio and the US, illegally put the draft resolution to a vote. As emphasized in the joint letter by the foreign ministers of China, Iran, and Russia dated August 28, 2025, the Security Council cannot act based on the flawed notification submitted by the three European countries. Any action contrary to or inconsistent with Resolution 2231 cannot create legal obligations for UN member states.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the claim by the three European countries and the US regarding the reinstatement of past resolutions that were terminated under Resolution 2231 in 2015. Iran stresses that no obligations arise for UN member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the provisions or mechanisms of the annulled resolutions, and all countries must refrain from recognizing this unlawful situation that contradicts Resolution 2231. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position on this matter has been formally conveyed in a letter dated September 27, 2025 to the UN Secretary-General.

It is worth recalling that over the past two decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues related to its peaceful nuclear program. Iran has shown readiness to find a rational and fair solution that guarantees the rights and interests of the Iranian people in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, while also ensuring transparency and confidence in the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

In this regard, Iran fully implemented the JCPOA provisions from 2015 to 2019 – up to one year after the unlawful US withdrawal – and structured its remedial measures under Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA from May 2019 in a way that would allow for an immediate return to its commitments if the European parties and the US resumed theirs.

Over the past four years, Iran has also presented numerous initiatives and proposals for the full reimplementation of JCPOA obligations by all parties, or for negotiating a new understanding to resolve the issues surrounding its nuclear program. All such efforts have failed due to the lack of seriousness and good faith on the part of the three European countries and the US.

Military attacks by Israel and the US on Iran’s nuclear facilities between 13th and 24th of June 2025, and the accompanying support of three European countries for the aggressors, mark the peak of their gross JCPOA violations and clear bad faith.

Undoubtedly, the criminal act of military aggression against Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of numerous Iranian citizens, the destruction of nuclear facilities, and damage to vital national infrastructure, not only entails criminal responsibility for the perpetrators and masterminds of the crime, but also imposes international responsibility on the aggressor parties for committing internationally wrongful acts. The Islamic Republic of Iran will utilize all available legal instruments to prosecute and punish the perpetrators and to seek compensation.

Over the past two months, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant efforts to prevent the misuse of the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism by the three European countries. These efforts included signing of an understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on September 9, 2025 and submitting constructive and rational proposals regarding this and other issues related to Iran’s nuclear program. However, these initiatives failed due to the disregard and excessive demands of the three European countries and the US.

In reality, instead of creating the necessary space for diplomacy and engagement, the three European countries and the US have chosen a path of confrontation and crisis escalation. They mistakenly believe that by resorting to the tactic of reviving annulled UN Security Council resolutions, they can gain a new leverage of pressure. The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly defend the rights and national interests of Iran, and any move aimed at harming those interests will be met with an appropriate and resolute response.

It's worth noting that last night, the UN Security Council held a meeting to consider the initial text of Resolution 2231, sponsored by Russia and China, on extending the resolution and preventing the activation of the snapback mechanism. Four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine voted against, and two abstained. Thus, as of September 28, UN Security Council resolutions against Iran have been reinstated.

It should be added that on July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to the Iranian nuclear program.

It should be noted that, according to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the participating states regarding the plan's violation by the other party. If these stages are unsuccessful, the complaining state may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If Iran's complaint is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. Furthermore, this plan grants UN Security Council members the authority to take military action against Iran.