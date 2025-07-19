Azerbaijan reacts to resolution by Belgian House of Representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament has issued a formal response to the resolution adopted by the Belgian House of Representatives, Trend reports.

The statement reads:

"The Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan resolutely protests against the unilateral and prejudiced resolution adopted by the Belgian House of Representatives on 17 July 2025 and rejects unequivocally the unfounded accusations levelled against our country in this document.

The authors of this resolution, based on unverified, erroneous and one-sided information, disregard the political, legal and humanitarian conditions that have recently emerged in the South Caucasus region, show indifference to the principles and norms of international law and fail to uphold the standards of fairness and impartiality that any parliament is obliged to adhere to.

The resolution effectively denies the legitimate and sovereign right of the Republic of Azerbaijan to restore her territorial integrity. The anti-terrorist operation conducted by Azerbaijan in September 2023 was directed solely against the remnants of Armenian Armed Forces and the illegal armed groups operating in the Karabakh Region and was fully compliant with international law. During this operation, no harm was caused to any civilians, and no religious or cultural monuments were damaged.

The attempts by Members of the Belgian Parliament to accuse Azerbaijan of “war crimes” and “human rights violations” are baseless and politically motivated. The resolution remains silent on the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces, the numerous crimes committed during this period against the peaceful Azerbaijani population, acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing resulting in the displacement of 750,000 Azerbaijanis within their homeland, the destruction of our cities and villages, and the looting and desecration of our national, cultural, religious and historical heritage. Instead, Azerbaijan, which seeks to establish peace and justice on its land, finds herself subjected to unjust attacks.

Regarding the section of the resolution concerning “illegal arrests,” it is pertinent to recall that individuals of Armenian nationality currently involved in judicial investigations in Baku are accused of committing crimes on Azerbaijani territory, including military aggression, war crimes, enforced disappearances, torture, terrorism and others. Their relevant rights are ensured, the judicial process is conducted transparently and no complaints of mistreatment have been reported. Claims to the contrary constitute nothing less than interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

It is regrettable that the resolution should contain provocative and erroneous interpretations of the “Western Azerbaijan” concept, which envisages the right of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, forcibly deported or expelled from Armenia, to return peacefully to their ancestral lands. This concept reflects our people’s commitment to historical memory and their pursuit of justice, fully in line with international law.

Contrary to its stated aims, the resolution does not contribute to efforts to foster peace. At a time when significant steps are being taken to advance the peace agenda, forces linked to the Armenian Diaspora in parliaments such as those of Belgium and Switzerland as well as the European Parliament are seeking to undermine the peace process and create new sources of tension in the region.

The Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan urges members of the Belgian House of Representatives to cease the practice of adopting such documents lacking an objective foundation, to respect the principles and norms of international law and the rights of all peoples in the region, and to refrain from actions that could heighten tensions."

