Congo still feeling sting of Belgium’s rubber exploitation, politician says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Compensation should also serve to restore economic justice, but for example, the profits Belgium made from rubber exploitation in the Congo not only led to deforestation but also caused serious social damage, politician Andrea Kalubi said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at an international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility" organized by the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to Belgium's colonial past and its current serious consequences.

"At that time, about 70 million francs were made in profits. This amount is equivalent to about 1.2 billion euros in today's terms," she reminded.