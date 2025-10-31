Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on Belgian colonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ An international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to Belgium's colonial past and its current serious consequences, is being held, Trend reports.

The event is being attended by representatives from Belgium's former colonies - Congo, Rwanda and Burundi, as well as diplomats and officials.

In total, the conference is being attended by specialists in international law, historians, researchers, civil society activists, and experts on reparations issues from eight countries.

