Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on Belgian colonialism

Politics Materials 31 October 2025 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on Belgian colonialism

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ An international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to Belgium's colonial past and its current serious consequences, is being held, Trend reports.

The event is being attended by representatives from Belgium's former colonies - Congo, Rwanda and Burundi, as well as diplomats and officials.

In total, the conference is being attended by specialists in international law, historians, researchers, civil society activists, and experts on reparations issues from eight countries.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more