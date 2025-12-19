Baku Network calls for stable communication infrastructure to protect Turkic States from disinformation

ANKARA, Türkiye, December 19.​ Turkic states need a stable communication system amid disinformation, Director of Public Association for Research and Analysis Baku Network, Deputy Director of Trend International Information Agency, analyst and expert Elchin Aghajanov said in an interview with TRT Avaz TV channel on the sidelines of the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Ankara, Trend reports.

He emphasized that disinformation has evolved from a mere media concern to a sophisticated instrument for political, ideological, and psychological manipulation, exerting significant pressure on states and societies alike.

Aghajanov further noted that contemporary disinformation campaigns are systemic in nature, deliberately engineered to undermine national security, distort public opinion, and destabilize regional harmony.

"The information space is no longer a neutral platform. It has become a battleground for strategic confrontation, where fabricated narratives, deliberate misinformation, and the distortion of facts are employed as tactics within hybrid warfare strategies. In this context, Turkic states must move beyond sporadic information exchanges and instead build a well-structured, stable, and institutionally unified system of communication," Aghajanov stated.

The expert underscored that the development of a shared communication ecosystem among Turkic states should be founded on a coordinated approach to assessing information threats, establishing joint analytical frameworks, and ensuring alignment in the actions of both governmental and non-governmental entities.

He also stressed the need for institutional collaboration in countering disinformation, ranging from the exchange of operational intelligence and best practices to the creation of joint educational and research initiatives.

The forum is attended by high-ranking representatives of state structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, responsible for information policy, managers and experts of mass media, specialists in the field of strategic communications, as well as representatives of the academic community and analytical centers.

The main objective of the forum is to establish a sustainable and effective communication environment among Turkic states, as well as to strengthen institutional cooperation in combating disinformation threats.

The forum is discussing the impact of disinformation on national security, public opinion, and regional stability, as well as practical mechanisms for joint actions in the modern information environment.

In line with the Information Action Plan of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) for 2025, the forum serves as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of media literacy, information security, countering disinformation, responsible use of digital technologies, international broadcasting, and the development of the next generation of journalism.

Forum participants expressed confidence that the approaches and recommendations developed in Ankara will contribute to strengthening the information sovereignty of Turkic states and increasing their collective resilience to modern information challenges.