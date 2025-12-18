Azerbaijan, Qatar hold great potential to strengthen co-op, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. There are significant opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov said at the reception in honor of Qatar's National Day in Baku, Trend reports.

"I firmly believe that there are significant opportunities to further elevate Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation. In particular, fostering joint initiatives in transport and logistics, leveraging Azerbaijan’s strategic transit capabilities, and strengthening bilateral collaboration across finance, education, culture, and tourism will not only serve the mutual interests of both nations but also inject fresh momentum into our strategic partnership," he emphasized.

Heydarov highlighted that regular high-level exchanges and institutionalized political consultations have been instrumental in fortifying the partnership, contributing to the steady and multifaceted development of relations between the two countries.

He also pointed out that in recent years, Qatar has embarked on a consistent and transformative development trajectory, establishing itself as one of the most dynamically advancing nations in the region.

“The implementation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 has unlocked new opportunities for economic diversification, infrastructure modernization, and progress in education, tourism, and innovation. Today, Qatar plays an essential role in strengthening global energy security, promoting humanitarian cooperation, and advancing multilateral dialogue, positioning itself as a key player in international processes,” he stressed.

The minister emphasized that Qatar’s sustained and dynamic growth provides a strong foundation for the continued strengthening of Azerbaijan-Qatar bilateral relations, with ample potential to explore new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“In this context, the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar serves as a key institutional mechanism for advancing economic collaboration,” Heydarov said.

The minister noted that the fourth session of the Commission, convened in November of this year, marked a significant milestone in deepening bilateral economic engagement

“At the same time, the existing legal and contractual framework between our countries provides a solid foundation for expanding interactions between our citizens. Thus, the visa-free travel regime, established through high-level agreements, together with regular direct flights between Baku and Doha, has significantly facilitated the growth of tourism, as well as the development of business and humanitarian ties,” he said.