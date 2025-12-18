EDB reveals price tags for projects under consideration in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 18. Projects worth $2.5 billion are currently under consideration by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Kazakhstan, Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Economist of the EDB, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a press conference on the results of 2025 in Almaty.

Dalenov noted that the EDB's accumulated project portfolio in Kazakhstan amounts to $9 billion. Technical assistance worth $16 million has been provided.

According to him, the EDB's work in Kazakhstan is currently being carried out in accordance with the five-year strategy for 2022-2026. Over four years, the EDB has invested $5.1 billion in projects in Kazakhstan.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank designed to promote economic growth in member states, expand trade and economic ties between them, and develop integration processes in the Eurasian space through investment activities. The EDB has seven member countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.