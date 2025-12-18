Azerbaijan's Baku Port hits new milestone in cargo handling for 11M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.​ Azerbaijan's Baku Port has continued to see steady growth in overall cargo handling, Trend reports.

During a media tour of the port, officials highlighted a significant increase in cargo throughput at the modern port complex in Alat. While the port handled just under 3.8 million tons of cargo in 2018, the volume surged to over 7.5 million tons in the first eleven months of the current year. This remarkable growth reinforces Baku Port’s position as one of the region’s most dependable logistics hubs and marks a new phase in the development of Azerbaijan’s logistics infrastructure.

"The expansion in cargo throughput further consolidates Azerbaijan’s strategic role as a critical logistics corridor between East and West. The implementation of green and digital logistics solutions at Baku Port, coupled with deeper integration along the Middle Corridor, is poised to drive higher cargo volumes, broaden trade connections, and generate substantial added value to the national economy," officials noted.

Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub has strengthened progressively in recent years, driven by faster operational efficiencies and increased cargo volumes, facilitated by modern infrastructure and new logistics partnerships. In the first eleven months of 2025, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reported receiving 350 block trains along the Middle Corridor, reflecting a 34% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

