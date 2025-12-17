Moody’s withdraws ratings of Commerce Bank of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 17. Moody’s Ratings has withdrawn the credit ratings of OJSC Commerce Bank of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the agency.

The withdrawn ratings include the bank’s B3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings, b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, as well as the B2(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment. Moody’s also withdrew the bank’s B2 long-term local currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) and B3 long-term foreign currency CRR.

In addition, the agency withdrew the bank’s Not Prime short-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings, along with the Not Prime(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment.

Prior to the withdrawal, the outlook on the bank’s long-term deposit and issuer ratings was stable.