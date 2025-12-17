Azerbaijan predicts AI's positive agricultural impact and expanded rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17.​ The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the agricultural sector is positive, and its application will be expanded in the future, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee, Tahir Rzayev said at the closing event dedicated to the agrarian business festivals, Trend reports.

According to him, the initiatives of the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the application of artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector are also of great interest, and there is no doubt that the steps taken in this area will yield successful results. These initiatives will make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector in the future.

He noted that attracting investments in the agricultural sector, expanding access to domestic and foreign markets for new products, and strengthening business relations between farmers and entrepreneurs are among the main goals of these measures and should be highly appreciated.

"Today, ensuring farmers' access to innovative approaches and modern technologies, achieving high productivity for entrepreneurs, and strengthening market relations are among the main requirements of the era. Introducing high-quality products and practical experience of local producers to a wide audience, informing the population about the development prospects of private seed production, as well as state support for providing seed subsidies, are among the main goals set," Rzayev explained.

The MP pointed out that a farmer should accurately know how to calculate the resources he uses, the cost of the product he produces, and the selling price, and correctly determine the ways to generate revenue.

"For this, they should be provided with facts, information, and practical recommendations based on scientific foundations. The positive results created by modern technologies and advanced methods in the agricultural sector should be investigated and clearly explained," he added.

