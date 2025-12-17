Kyrgyzstan’s president opens first session of new parliament

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 17. Today, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan attended the opening session of the 8th convocation of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament), Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the formal announcement of the election results by Chairman of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Tynchtyk Shainazarov, the newly elected MPs were sworn into office.

In his remarks, the president extended his congratulations to the newly elected lawmakers and stressed the significance of their diligent service to the people.

Japarov noted that the current composition of the Parliament is special because it was formed based on new laws and regulations and directly went through the people's selection process.

The president also expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the deputies and briefly touched upon the history of the Kyrgyz parliament.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel