Azerbaijan, Malaysia explore opportunities for co-op in Islamic finance dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan and Malaysia discussed opportunities for cooperation in the development of Islamic finance, Trend reports via CBA.

Tarlan Rasulov, Director General of the Central Bank, hosted a delegation led by Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, Chairman of the Malaysian Al-Hidayah Group of Companies.

The discussions primarily centered on the advancement of Islamic finance, with particular emphasis on expanding the product portfolio within this sector and exploring potential avenues for institutional collaboration.

Additionally, the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on initiatives designed to foster the development of Islamic banking, as outlined in the Central Bank’s “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026.” Other topics of mutual interest were also addressed during the session.