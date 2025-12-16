Azerbaijan diving headfirst into major overhaul of Arpachay canals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan is set to begin reconstruction works on the Arpachay right-bank and left-bank main canals, Trend reports via the public procurement single web portal.

According to the portal, the Construction Projects Directorate under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) has already launched the relevant works.

The project has been awarded to Hovers Group Limited Liability Company (LLC), with which a contract has been signed. Under the agreement, the reconstruction of the main canals will cost 46.4 million manat ($27.2 million).

The company tasked with carrying out the works was registered with the state in 2011. Its charter capital stands at 345,720 manat ($203,334), and its legal representative is Ilgar Zeynalov.

Arpachay represents a critical hydrological feature within the South Caucasus region, serving as a significant fluvial conduit that integrates into the Araz river system. This riverine entity delineates a vital segment of the watershed dynamics in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a tributary, Arpachay contributes to the Araz river's discharge, which subsequently channels into the Kur river, culminating in the expansive Caspian Sea basin. The Arpachay-1 and Arpachay-2 hydroelectric generation facilities are strategically positioned along the riverine system in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Essentially, the Arpachay functions as a critical transboundary hydrological system, pivotal for the management of water resources and energy production in Azerbaijan, particularly within the Nakhchivan exclave.

