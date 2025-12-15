Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold events on “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. ​In accordance with the 2025 training plan, a series of events dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” were held in military units of the Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

At the events, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers highlighted the significance of the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 28, 2024, declaring 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan. It was noted that this decision holds special importance in the legal, political, and public spheres and makes a significant contribution to the country’s development.

During the events, the historic victory gained by the Azerbaijan Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the unparalleled unity of the people and the heroism of our brave soldiers in achieving this victory were highlighted. It was emphasized that the blessed memory of martyrs will always be honored.

It was stressed that the large-scale reconstruction and development work done in the liberated territories, along with the Great Return, clearly reflect the high value given by the state and the people for the ancestral lands.

