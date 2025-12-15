Uzbekistan launches major pumping upgrade to cut energy use

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 15. Uzbekistan plans a phased replacement of 276 pumping units in Karakalpakstan to boost energy efficiency in the water sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The issue was discussed during a briefing to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on ongoing efforts in the water sector to enhance energy efficiency, develop scientific capacity, and strengthen international cooperation.

According to the data presented, Karakalpakstan is presently managing a network of 274 pumping stations, facilitating the irrigation of over 185,000 hectares of agrarian territory. Over fifty percent of the pumping units were produced prior to 1979, leading to an electricity consumption rate that is two to threefold greater than that of contemporary apparatus.



As a case study illustrating the anticipated outcomes, the substitution of a legacy pumping unit in the Kegeyli district with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient apparatus resulted in a 50 percent decrease in electrical consumption.



The incremental substitution initiative is projected to yield yearly energy conservation of approximately 25 billion soums (around $2.1 million), accompanied by a recoupment timeframe of 14 months.

