Azerbaijan specifies upcoming amnesty-target citizens nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. As previously reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has initiated the declaration of amnesty on the occasion of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Trend reports.

The initiative has laid out the individuals that the amnesty act will cover.

According to the draft amnesty act, individuals who participated in military operations to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist measures conducted on September 19-20, 2023, as well as the close relatives of those killed or missing in these measures; individuals who became disabled due to the military provocation against the civilian population of Armenia; women; persons over the age of 60; minors who committed crimes; and other individuals will be pardoned or released from criminal liability.

Furthermore, in alignment with the preliminary framework, specific individuals adjudicated for lesser offenses or infractions arising from negligence, which do not present a substantial threat to public safety, will be granted clemency or experience a reduction in the remaining duration of their punitive measures.