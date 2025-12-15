Azerbaijan’s current account balance shows positive growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The first nine months of 2025 were favorable for Azerbaijan's economy, and over this period, the current account balance (CAB) showed a surplus of $3 billion, which is 5.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at today's briefing on the disclosure of the balance of payments.

“The Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $11.31 billion. The country's strategic foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to finance the cost of goods and services for 37 months, which is a very high indicator,” he said.