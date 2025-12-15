Kazakhstan reinstates oil transit to Uzbekistan, adjusting to regional needs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. In December 2025, Kazakhstan resumed oil transit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing KazTransOil.

The volume of oil transit from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan scheduled for December is expected to reach up to 35,000 tons. By the end of 2025, KazTransOil plans to supply up to 30,000 tons of oil to Kyrgyzstan. Oil deliveries to Kyrgyzstan resumed in November of this year, following a previous suspension of such transportation since 2017.

The combined volume of oil supplies in both directions is projected to amount to up to 65,000 tons, including as much as 55,000 tons during the current month. Oil transportation along all routes is conducted via the trunk pipeline system to KazTransOil’s Shagyr oil loading terminal, where the oil is subsequently loaded into railway tank cars.

Meanwhile, in response to attacks by unmanned vessels on the marine infrastructure facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) at the port of Novorossiysk, Kazakhstan has decided to redirect a portion of its oil volumes previously transported through the CPC. Consequently, oil shipments along alternative export routes have been increased, including an additional 232,000 tons via the Atyrau–Samara route.

