Uzbekistan boosts presence in Central Asia with rising outward FDI, EDB says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 14. Uzbekistan has pulled in a cool $680 million in investments from its neighbors in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to EDB data, all 14 incoming projects originate from Kazakhstan, with investments made by major companies such as Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, Magnum, and PTC Holding.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been expanding its own investment presence across the region. During 2024–H1 2025, the country’s outward FDI to Central Asia increased by $170 million (+87%), with nine new Uzbek-initiated projects launched over this period.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s total portfolio of ongoing outward FDI projects in Central Asia comprises 16 initiatives. These include long-standing and newly launched projects implemented by leading Uzbek companies such as Uzavtosanoat (in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan), Artel (in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan), and United Cement Group (the Kant Cement Plant in Kyrgyzstan).

Mutual investments within Central Asia continue to rise, reflecting a deepening trend of regional economic cooperation. As of the end of the first half of 2025, accumulated intra-regional FDI reached $1.3 billion, an increase of 42% (+$385 million) compared to 2023. This level is 2.8 times higher than in 2016 (+$837 million).

The two largest players in the regional FDI landscape remain Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, though they play different roles. Kazakhstan acts as a net FDI exporter, accounting for 72% of outward FDI within the region, while Uzbekistan persists in fortifying its status as a pivotal locus for capital infusion; it simultaneously amplifies its role as a proactive stakeholder in the regional investment landscape.