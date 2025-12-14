Azerbaijan multiplies natural gas exports to Serbia in 10M2025
Azerbaijan exported 189.5 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $105.1 million to Serbia in the first 10 months of 2025, marking an 8.1-fold increase in value and a 5.4-fold rise in volume compared to last year. In the same period of 2024, exports totaled just $13 million or 35.4 million cubic meters.
