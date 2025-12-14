Tajikistan kicks off early onion and potato planting season

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 14. Farmers in Tajikistan’s Khatlon Region begin early sowing of onions and potatoes, Trend reports via the Executive Authority of the Khatlon Region.

According to the plan, onions are to be planted on 9,000 hectares, while potatoes will be sown on 8,000 hectares within the scheduled timeframe.

This year, early onion planting in the Jaykhun district is planned on 2,100 hectares, of which 1,500 hectares have already been sown. The remaining areas are being planted with local and Spanish onion varieties. Currently, the onions planted in September are growing well.

Earlier, Jayhun district is one of the most important agricultural areas in the Khatlon Region and in recent years has been a leader in vegetable production. During the current season alone, the district harvested over 67,000 tons of carrots, which were exported to both domestic and international markets.