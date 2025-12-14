Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 14, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 13.

The official rate for $1 is 648,966 rials, while one euro is valued at 762,130 rials. On December 13 the euro was priced at 769,908 rials.

Currency Rial on December 14 Rial on December 13 1 US dollar USD 648,966 656,292 1 British pound GBP 868,172 876,012 1 Swiss franc CHF 814,930 824,381 1 Swedish króna SEK 69,985 70,612 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,020 64,650 1 Danish krone DKK 101,964 103,070 1 Indian rupee INR 7,164 7,246 1 UAE Dirham AED 176,710 178,704 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,113,823 2,139,247 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 231,537 234,156 100 Japanese yen JPY 416,598 421,192 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 83,403 84,312 1 Omani rial OMR 1,687,593 1,704,810 1 Canadian dollar CAD 471,040 476,070 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 376,610 380,056 1 South African rand ZAR 38,504 38,883 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,203 15,369 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,129 8,223 1 Qatari riyal QAR 178,287 180,300 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,532 50,110 1 Syrian pound SYP 59 59 1 Australian dollar AUD 431,695 435,678 1 Saudi riyal SAR 173,058 175,011 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,725,973 1,745,457 1 Singapore dollar SGD 502,370 507,899 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 531,004 537,061 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,028 21,235 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 309 313 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 447,544 452,690 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,623 120,885 1 Chinese yuan CNY 91,988 93,020 100 Thai baht THB 2,054,260 2,076,933 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 158,401 160,103 1,000 South Korean won KRW 440,183 444,096 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 915,326 925,659 1 euro EUR 762,130 769,908 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 125,882 125,882 1 Georgian lari GEL 240,840 243,401 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,984 39,421 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,811 9,924 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 220,206 222,854 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 381,370 386,043 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,098,100 1,111,059 1 Tajik somoni TJS 70,234 71,211 1 Turkmen manat TMT 184,907 187,552 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,429 2,468

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 860,980 rials and $1 costs 733,138 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 835,903 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,785 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.25-1.28 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.48-1.51 million rials.

