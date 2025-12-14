Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 14

Economy Materials 14 December 2025 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 14, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 13.

The official rate for $1 is 648,966 rials, while one euro is valued at 762,130 rials. On December 13 the euro was priced at 769,908 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 14

Rial on December 13

1 US dollar

USD

648,966

656,292

1 British pound

GBP

868,172

876,012

1 Swiss franc

CHF

814,930

824,381

1 Swedish króna

SEK

69,985

70,612

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,020

64,650

1 Danish krone

DKK

101,964

103,070

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,164

7,246

1 UAE Dirham

AED

176,710

178,704

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,113,823

2,139,247

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

231,537

234,156

100 Japanese yen

JPY

416,598

421,192

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

83,403

84,312

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,687,593

1,704,810

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

471,040

476,070

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

376,610

380,056

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,504

38,883

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,203

15,369

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,129

8,223

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

178,287

180,300

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,532

50,110

1 Syrian pound

SYP

59

59

1 Australian dollar

AUD

431,695

435,678

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

173,058

175,011

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,725,973

1,745,457

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

502,370

507,899

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

531,004

537,061

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,028

21,235

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

309

313

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

447,544

452,690

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,623

120,885

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

91,988

93,020

100 Thai baht

THB

2,054,260

2,076,933

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

158,401

160,103

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

440,183

444,096

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

915,326

925,659

1 euro

EUR

762,130

769,908

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

125,882

125,882

1 Georgian lari

GEL

240,840

243,401

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,984

39,421

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,811

9,924

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

220,206

222,854

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

381,370

386,043

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,098,100

1,111,059

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

70,234

71,211

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

184,907

187,552

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,429

2,468

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 860,980 rials and $1 costs 733,138 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 835,903 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,785 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.25-1.28 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.48-1.51 million rials.

