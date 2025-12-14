Iran's solar power plants dominate in renewable energy potential
Solar power plants account for 83% of Iran's renewable energy potential, which totals 3,165 MWh. Wind, small hydropower, and biomass contribute much smaller shares. By next summer, Iran aims to boost its renewable energy capacity to 11,000 MW, with solar power reaching 7,800 MW.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy