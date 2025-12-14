CEC Kyrgyzstan releases final figures on parliamentary election results

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 14. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has published final statistical data on the recent parliamentary elections, outlining candidate participation, voter turnout, and election monitoring, Trend reports via CEC

A total of 589 candidates were initially nominated for the elections. Of these, 63 withdrew their candidacies, 56 were denied registration, and the registrations of 10 candidates were later canceled. As a result, 460 candidates took part in the elections, including 271 men and 189 women. Sixteen candidates with disabilities were among those registered.

Election monitoring involved broad international and domestic participation. The CEC accredited 788 international observers from 58 countries, while 137 media outlets—covering print, television, radio, and online platforms—were authorized to report on the campaign and voting process.

During the election period, the Rapid Response Coordination Group recorded 274 reports of alleged violations.

Voting was conducted at 2,492 polling stations nationwide. In addition, 27 remote polling stations were established in hospitals, military units, temporary detention facilities, shopping centers, and markets. Another 100 polling stations operated abroad, allowing more than 190,000 citizens to participate through remote voting mechanisms.

The voter register included over 4.29 million citizens. A total of 1,584,446 voters cast ballots, resulting in a turnout of 36.9 percent.

On December 12, 2025, the CEC adopted a resolution officially registering 87 elected deputies in 29 multi-mandate constituencies, confirming compliance with the statutory gender quota. At the same time, election results in Electoral District No. 13 were annulled due to violations of legal requirements.

The presentation of official certificates and badges to the registered deputies is scheduled for December 17, 2025.