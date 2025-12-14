Volume of natural gas export from Azerbaijan to Italy increases in 10M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In January–October of this year, the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Italy grew in volume but decreased in value compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy