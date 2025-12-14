Baku hosts opening ceremony of Days of Uzbek Culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A ceremonial opening of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center and features a rich concert program with the participation of Uzbek artists and creative ensembles. Musical and dance performances will be presented as part of the evening.

The opening ceremony has become part of the cultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and is aimed at strengthening friendly ties and developing humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The event has brought together representatives of official circles, cultural figures, as well as guests and residents of the capital.

