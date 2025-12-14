Iran expresses protest to UN Secretariat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The continued reference by the UN Secretariat and some members of the UN Security Council to Resolution 2231, which has expired and envisaged the restoration of sanctions against Iran, has no legal basis, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, Trend reports.

He noted that the report prepared by the UN Secretary-General for the Security Council is based on a resolution that has no factual or legal basis. According to Iran, Resolution 2231 has expired. This view is not only Iran’s but is also shared by two members of the UN Security Council. The European trio’s reference to the mechanism for restoring sanctions under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is due to U.S. pressure and is entirely politically motivated, with no legal foundation.

Baqaei emphasized that it was clear from the beginning that an action lacking legality would have no effect. Iran has expressed its protest to the UN Secretariat. China and Russia hold a similar position, and their stance is completely clear.

“However, the European trio’s use of the Security Council mechanisms for their own purposes has created a legal loophole within the Security Council. Their insistence on continuing this process will only result in the further expansion of this loophole,” he added.

On November 20, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution requesting Iran to provide precise information about its uranium enriched to 60 percent and to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated. Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.