Azerbaijani boxers advance to semi-finals at European Junior Championships U17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The quarterfinal bouts of the European Junior Boxing Championships U17 have kicked off in Kainbaum, Germany, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition, two Azerbaijani athletes advanced to the semi-finals.

Gardash Rakhimov, competing in the 46 kg category, defeated Albania’s Mistek Rama 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) and will face Georgian Rati Harbedia in the semi-finals.

Shukar Aliyev, in the 75 kg category, beat Germany’s Yannick Müller 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28) and is set to compete against Hungary’s Alex Domzhan in the semi-finals.

Both athletes have already secured at least bronze medals. Three more Azerbaijani boxers are expected to advance to the quarterfinals.