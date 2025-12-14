Azerbaijani State Customs Committee seeks bids for Baku Clearance Center construction

The "Azerterminalcomplex" Union under Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee has announced a tender for design and estimate services for the Baku Customs Clearance Center. The participation fee is 600 manat ($352.9), with proposals due by 17:50 (GMT+4) on January 12, 2026. Tender packages will be opened at the same time.

